|
|
Gilbert Joseph Strathern, 65, of Union City, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Union City.
Gil was born on January 30, 1955 in Fitchburg, MA to George and Shirley (Joseph) Strathern, Jr. The family relocated to Michigan in 1957, living in Farmington Hills and Holt before settling in Union City in 1960. Gil graduated from Union City High School in 1973 and attended Kellogg Community College. He had a strong work ethic. He began his career working on the Dunks Dairy Farm when he was only 13. He went on to work in residential construction and as a labor foreman in commercial construction. Gil retired early due to disabilities from multiple injuries over his lifetime, including an auto accident in 1973 that left him half-paralyzed and in a coma. He was even pronounced dead at one point.
On October 26, 1984, Gil married the former Bonnie Rice in Battle Creek, MI. The couple liked to travel up north, where they enjoyed the outdoors and hiking when his health allowed. Gil also enjoyed golfing at local courses and was a talented watercolor painter of water and nature scenes. He was not shy. People always knew where Gil stood; he wanted the best for his community. He enjoyed serving six years on the Union City Village Council, where he helped start infrastructure improvements, such as the new bridge and upgrading the dam. Later, he liked seeing the changes continue with the new water tower that had been promised for decades. Gil will be missed by those who knew him best.
He is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 35 years; and his brother, Stanley (Hyonmi) Strathern of Delton. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Branch County Veterans' Affairs Office, 570 Marshall Road, Suite F, Coldwater, MI 49036.
Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 20, 2020