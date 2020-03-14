|
Gladys Elizabeth Shumway, 95, of Tekonsha, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Oaklawn Hospice.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Union Church UCC of Tekonsha, with Pastor Jennifer Fair officiating. Burial will follow at Tekonsha's Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Lighthouse of Tekonsha.
Gladys was born on June 23, 1924 in Battle Creek, MI to Charlie and Zenaide (Fulton) Maybourne. She graduated from Parma High School in 1942 and went on to earn her teaching certification through the Western College of Education. On August 11, 1946, she married Vaughn "Pete" Shumway in Wattles Park, MI. He survives. Gladys taught at the former French School on Old-27 north of Tekonsha and the Town Hall in Tekonsha before the current school was built. She later served as a substitute teacher for Tekonsha Community Schools. She founded the Play School program at the Union Church of Tekonsha and was its teacher for 22 years.
When her children were young, Gladys was a homemaker, belonged to the Junior Mothers Club and was a Campfire Girls Leader. At church, Gladys taught Sunday school and belonged to the Women's Guild and the prayer circle. She spent many hours in the church kitchen, cooking and baking for various occasions. She was also a member of the (GFWC) Research Club. Gladys enjoyed spending time with her husband, Pete, her family and friends, along with engaging her creativity through crafting, quilting, sewing and knitting.
In addition to her husband of 73 years, Pete, Gladys is survived by her children, Ed (Penny) Shumway of Tekonsha and Sally (Douglas Grossa) Shumway of New Port Richey, FL; her grandchildren, Laurie (Eric) Blue of Tekonsha, Lisa (Jeff) Casarez of Tekonsha, Lynette (Dave) Coppernoll of Albion and Libby (Tylor Mack) Shumway of Tekonsha; her great-grandchildren Calvin, Ethan, Nathan, Lane, Draper, Noah and Gabby; and Tammy Wichowski, who provided extra loving care to Gladys during her last months.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elsie Mestelle.
Memorial donations are suggested to Union Church UCC, 206 W. Randall Street, Tekonsha, MI 49092 or to Ema Ortiz of Ema's Angels, 200 West Drive North #33, Marshall, MI 49068.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 14, 2020