Glenn Arthur Wells, age 90, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana.
He was born on April 2, 1930 in Fremont, Indiana to Henry and Sylvia (Noggle) Wells, they preceded him in death.
Glenn graduated from Fremont High School in 1948, and was a very natural athlete and played basketball.
He joined the United States Army and served our Country from 1951 until 1953 during the Korean War, and was stationed in Germany. He loved his Country and flag and was very patriotic.
Glenn was of member of the Orland American Legion Post # 423 for over 50 years, and also had been a member of the Fremont American Legion Cassell Post # 257. He worked for the Indiana Toll Road for 42 years.
Glenn married Pearl L. "Willie" Honeywell on October 11, 1956 in Angola, Indiana, she preceded him in death on January 25, 2004.
He enjoyed spending his winter months in Florida and his summers at Barton Lake. He also loved the outdoors. His advice about turning 90 was to always keep moving. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In his younger years his hobbies included playing softball, horseshoes, C.B. and Ham radios, tinkering with electronics, going to the gun range, and playing pool. As he grew older, he enjoyed playing Bingo, taking road trips to FireKeepers, and even learned how to play cornhole. He could make friends anywhere he went, he was a people person, and his nickname was the GOV. He will always be an Icon in Fremont. His family has many stories of those who traveled along with him in his 90 years. Some have gone before him but he and many others like him have left a legacy behind.
Survivors include daughters, Christine (Harry) Nix of Angola, Indiana, Marilyn (Philip) Moser of Hamilton, Indiana, Kathleen (David) Barone of Bronson, Michigan, sons, Bob (Michelle) Hull of Fremont, Indiana, and Glenn M. Wells of Fremont, Indiana, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a grand-daughter, Brittany Moser, twin great-grand-daughters, Zoey E. Barone & M. Rose Barone, a sister, Jeanne McAndrew, and a brother, Henry LaVere Wells.
Due to the Pandemic private funeral services will be held.
Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana. Military Honors will be provided by the Fremont American Legion Cassell Post # 257 Color Guard.
A Celebration of Glenn's Life will be held at a later time due to the pandemic.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Orland American Legion Post 423, the Fremont American Legion Post 257, or to Heartland Hospice.
