|
|
Glenn Maver Cross, 85, of Sherwood, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his daughter's home in Battle Creek surrounded by his family.
A celebration of Glenn's life will take place at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Interment will follow at Sherwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation with a Masonic Service starting at 7:00 PM.
He was born on May 26, 1934 to Irving and Loretta (Hanna) Cross in Sherwood. Glenn graduated from Union City with the Class of 1954. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On August 8, 1959 he married Verna Snyder in Butler Township, she preceded him in death on April 28, 2016. Glenn worked as a lathe operator at Western Consolidated in Fremont, IN, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Sherwood Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, eating, making ice fishing jigs and poles, gardening and farming. Glenn enjoyed his family and was proud of each and every one of them, when it came to the grandchildren, he was a firm believer that if they were in need of a spanking don't wait do it then, and give them love.
Surviving are his children Rick (Ruth Ann) Cross of Quincy, Merna Molina of Battle Creek, Alfred Cross of Sherwood, Douglas Cross of Sherwood, Alan (Lori) Cross of Union City, Gregory (Whitney) Cross of Fremont, IN and Glenn L. (Shanda) Cross of Allegan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Neil (Sara) Parks of Quincy and Denny (Alice) Cross of Sherwood; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Leonard, Wayne, Art, Albert and Ed; and his sisters, Charlotte, Ester and Ellen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 8, 2019