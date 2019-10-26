Home

Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Gloria Ann (Rzepka) Bogart, 86, of San Antonio, Texas formerly of Bronson, passed away on September 5, 2019 at Advanced Rehabilitation of Live Oak, Texas.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 3:00 PM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bronson with Fr. Basker Lopez officiating. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.

Gloria was born on December 31, 1932 in Bronson, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara (Nawrocki) Rzepka. She married John Bogart on June 11, 1955 and lived in Sturgis, Michigan. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis and their Angels Altar Society. Gloria was also a member of the Friendly Circle Dance Club. She later moved to Grand Rapids before relocating to Texas.

She worked as a cosmetologist and a bank administrative assistant. Later in life, Gloria owned and operated a snack supply distribution business in Southwest Michigan. After retiring, she enjoyed living near Lake Michigan and in 2014 she relocated to Kerrville, Texas where she enjoyed the warm weather. Gloria could also be found painting in her spare time.

Gloria is survived by her three children; Claire Bogart of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Carol (Mack) Bogart Padgett of Kenai, Alaska and Charlie (Barbara) Bogart of McAdoo, Texas, her two grandchildren; Andrew (Talethia) Bogart of Alaska and Mandy (Chaz) Quinn of Texas and her brother Phil (Darlene) Rzepka of Bronson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John and her brother Johnny Rzepka.

Gloria's family is grateful for the condolences, and requests any donations to be made to the .

After the graveside memorial service, Gloria's family cordially invites you to the Bronson Strike Zone at 717 E. Chicago St., Bronson, MI 49028.

www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 26, 2019
