|
|
Gordon Joseph Lawhead, born September 27, 1930, went to heaven to meet his Savior Jesus Christ on December 28th 2019. Welcoming him to his heavenly home were his wife, June (Jordon) Lawhead and his grandson, Clifford H. Bowers who died just two years ago this month. He is predeceased also by his parents Joseph and Ruth Lawhead, stepmother Josephine, beloved sister Joann Ethridge and many other loved ones.
His memory is preserved by his children: Margaret (Roger) Broersma; Larry (Milena) Lawhead; Frances (Steve) Weed; Linda (Cliff) Bowers; Steve (Denise) Lawhead; and Bess (Dan) Gerth, as well as 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. They will never forget his nightly prayers for each of them. The memory of Gordon and his steadfast faith will also be cherished by many nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Tekonsha High School in 1948 and Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music in 1951. Although Gordon faithfully supported his family with a variety of jobs throughout his life, his passion was the study and preaching of the Bible. Throughout his life he taught the Bible, from his local church, to Africa, and finally, over a weekly conference call Sunday School Class with distant friends and various Bible Studies at Maple Lawn where he was loved by many.
His family remains forever indebted to the caring staff of Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility. Their loving attention to Gordon in his final years will not be forgotten.
Remembrance gifts can be made to: Maple Lawn, 50 Sanderson Lane, Coldwater, MI 49036.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services have been provided by Dutcher Funeral Home. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020