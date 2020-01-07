|
Graham A. Sellers, age, 84, of Kinderhook Township, Coldwater, Mich., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at his home.
Graham was born on June 28, 1935 in Angola, Indiana to Harold and Vesta Mae (Smith) Sellers.
He graduated from Fremont High School in 1953.
Graham married Jean Ann Noyes on June 17, 1966 in Angola, Indiana.
He was a lifetime dairy farmer.
Graham formerly served as Kinderhook Township Supervisor, Soil Conservation District Officer, and Regional District Conservation Officer. He was a member of many antique farm machinery organizations, and Fremont United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed collecting antique farm machinery, and hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Sellers of Kinderhook Township, Michigan, Sons, Mike Sellers of Bronson, Michigan, and Chuck (Rhonda) Neutz of Coldwater, Michigan, daughters, Cynthia (Shawn) Fleming of Boulder City, Nevada, and Lisa (Jeff) Meade of Huntington Woods, Michigan, eight grandchildren, Donna Morgan, Maria (Dustin) Chisolm, Paxton (Steven) Kaposta, Corbett Fleming, Maddie Meade, Darby Meade, Spencer Meade, and Meagan Meade, six great-grandchildren, a brother, Marshall (Suzi) Sellers of Powell, Wyoming, and a sister, Lorna (Donald) VanMeter of Windsor, Colorado.
Graham was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Mae (Deller) Sellers in 1965, parents, a daughter, Cynthia Neutz Meade, and a son-in-law, Gary Meade.
Calling hours will be held from 4-8 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, with Rev. Tracey Zimmerman officiating.
Burial will follow the services at Mundy Cemetery, Kinderhook Township, Michigan.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Fremont United Methodist Church or to Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260/495-2915
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 7, 2020