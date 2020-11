Or Copy this URL to Share

Gregory James Lopshire, age 65, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.



Greg was born on March 8, 1955 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.



Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beams Funeral Home –Fremont, Ind.

