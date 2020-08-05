1/
Gricelda J. Lewis
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
Gricelda Judith Lewis, 48, of Allen, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. She was born December 5, 1971 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Galdino Contreras Chavarria and Anacleta Rodríguez Salas, and they both survive. She married Marty Lewis on March 28, 2002 and he also survives.

A visitation for Gricelda Lewis will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1-7:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Private family interment will take place at a later date.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
