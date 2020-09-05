H. John Mathews, 76, of Weston Missouri, entered into life eternal on Aug. 26, 2020. A funeral mass was held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Aug. 29, with Father Steven Rogers as Celebrant. Interment was at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston.



John was born Feb. 5, 1944, in Coldwater to John and Dorothy (Grove) Mathews. He grew up on the family farm on North Snow Prairie Rd. where his mother was born. As a young man, he was active in FFA and 4H. As a young child, he followed his father every day as he did the farm work. His father always said that Johnny knew the workings of the farm so well that he could almost put him in charge of the operation as a young child. He and his father specialized in crop farming, milk cows, sheep and hogs. Johnny was so good at what he did that he went to the bank at 15-years of age and obtained a loan to buy hogs.



John was also an expert mechanic, learning this talent from his father and older twin brothers. It enabled him to restore his first car, a 1955 Chevy.



John attended the Barnhart and Sisco rural schools and graduated from Union City High School in 1961 and then attended the School of Agriculture at Michigan State University. After college, he joined the Peace Corps where he served in Nigeria, teaching farming practices and developing water supply to support agricultural infrastructure in the area. After coming home, John joined the Michigan State Police and served at the Ypsilanti post. Later he was a small business owner for many years.



John married Lorienne G. Smith on July 25, 1984, and raised their four girls, Sarah, Christine, Molly, and Mariah in Weston. John was incredibly proud of his girls and was a fixture at their ball games, violin and piano concerts, and dance recitals. Later he enjoyed spending "Dad's Day" on campus with each of his girls when they were in college.



If you knew John, he was a man who led with a quiet strength and kindness. He was an incredible story teller with a sharp sense of humor and an amazing talent for dropping "one liners". He was a country music fan, and among his favorites were Willy Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Patsy Cline. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and he loved hunting, fishing, and black coffee with a doughnut. He was also a military history buff.



He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend and was happiest when he was with his children and grandchildren. His quick wit and boundless love will be missed by many.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Blaine A. Mathews of Coldwater. He is survived by his wife, Lori, brother, Blaire G. Mathews and sister, Mary Mathews Alaniz, both of Coldwater, and children Sarah (Jacob) Adkins, Christine (Kevin Holmes), Molly (Jacob Rose), Mariah Mathews, Patrick (Kryste) Hanes, Margery (Casey) Pierce, and grandchildren, William and Charlotte Adkins, Ryan, Justin, and Colin Hanes, and Brynne, Deacon, Kat, and Harrison Pierce.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store