Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
303 S. Hillsdale Street
Homer, MI 49245
(517) 568-3030
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
303 S. Hillsdale Street
Homer, MI 49245
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
303 S. Hillsdale Street
Homer, MI 49245
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harley Worthington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harley H. Worthington Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harley H. Worthington Jr. Obituary
Harley H. Worthington, Jr. age 71, of Coldwater, Michigan passed away Sunday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albion, MI on May 17, 1948 the son of Harley H. and Rolene (Fields) Worthington, Sr.
Harley enjoyed listening to music, cars, and spending time with friends whom he was very loyal to. He became a spiritual man toward the end of his life.
Harley is survived by his sister, Jeanne Jones; brother, James (Mary) Worthington; 2 sons; 2 daughters; step-mother, Wanda Worthington; good friends, Keith Faber, Scott Little, Russell Oblinger II. He was preceded in death by a son; sister, Judith Murray; brother-in-law, Edward Jones and his parents.
Family will receive friends at the Kempf Funeral & Cremation Services, Homer on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 11:00am – 12:00pm. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon.
Interment will be held at Lockwood Cemetery in Coldwater, MI.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence, 5470 Glenn Cross Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015.
Friends may send condolences or share photographs and memories at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now