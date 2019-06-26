|
Harley H. Worthington, Jr. age 71, of Coldwater, Michigan passed away Sunday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albion, MI on May 17, 1948 the son of Harley H. and Rolene (Fields) Worthington, Sr.
Harley enjoyed listening to music, cars, and spending time with friends whom he was very loyal to. He became a spiritual man toward the end of his life.
Harley is survived by his sister, Jeanne Jones; brother, James (Mary) Worthington; 2 sons; 2 daughters; step-mother, Wanda Worthington; good friends, Keith Faber, Scott Little, Russell Oblinger II. He was preceded in death by a son; sister, Judith Murray; brother-in-law, Edward Jones and his parents.
Family will receive friends at the Kempf Funeral & Cremation Services, Homer on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 11:00am – 12:00pm. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon.
Interment will be held at Lockwood Cemetery in Coldwater, MI.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence, 5470 Glenn Cross Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015.
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 26, 2019