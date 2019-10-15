|
Harold "Dutch" Ashdown, 84, of Coldwater, passed away as a result of an auto accident on August 8, 2019 in Spring Arbor, MI. Dutch was born to Harold and Florence (Craig) Ashdown of Union City, MI on January 21, 1935. After graduating from Union City High School in 1953, he worked at Dancer's department store and the Star Mobile Home Company as a salesman. Dutch then attended Western Michigan University in the ROTC program, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in business.
On April 1959, he married Marilyn "Jill" Lewis of Battle Creek. While in the army, Harold and Marilyn moved to Ft. Riley, KS, where he was an adjutant in the First Infantry Division. Upon returning to Michigan, he attended Cooley Law School. He left law school to purchase the local Chrysler dealership, which he owned until the early 80s. During this time, children, Lisa (1966) and David (1969) were born. Harold was a private pilot, and the family enjoyed flying out to dinner or on vacation.
After selling the Chrysler franchise he briefly converted vans, worked as a salesman for Eric Henkel Lincoln Mercury, Max Larsen Ford, and drove a Special Education bus for Coldwater Community Schools. Dutch also began buying rental properties. After retiring, he purchased Koshar Estates, a modular home community in Marcellus, MI.
Dutch is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Michael) Renshaw and granddaughter Mackenzie (Max) Renshaw all of Coldwater; his son David (Jesse Trowbridge) Ashdown and granddaughter Allison Ashdown all of Coldwater; brothers-in-law Gene (Susan) Lewis of Battle Creek, and Pete (Claudia) Lewis of Frankfort, sister-in-law Elaine Lewis of Menominee, brother Donald Ashdown of Lansing and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church of Coldwater. Please bring a piece of notebook-sized paper with your best memory of Harold to be added to his memory book.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Branch Area Rescue Coalition, Erin's Angels, Animal Aid of Branch County, the Branch District Library or U of M Cancer Center. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019