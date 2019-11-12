Home

More Obituaries for Harold Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold W Jensen

Harold W Jensen Obituary
Harold Wayne Jensen, 88, of Coldwater, passed away at home on Monday, November 11, 2019.

A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:30 until 7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be at Lester Cemetery at a later date.

Harold was born on October 2, 1931 to Nels and Vivian (Pierce) Jensen in Rockford, Illinois. He was a graduate of Montgomery High School. Harold married Mary Parker on February 23, 1957 in Fremont, Indiana.

He worked as a shipping clerk at Powdered Metal Products in Coldwater for about 30 years. He was also a longtime farmer. Harold enjoyed hitching ponies, farming, hunting, fishing, bowling at Coldwater Recreation and watching the TV show MASH.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Mary; his children, Rebecca Jensen of Huntertown, Indiana, Hal (Amy) Jensen of Quincy and Sandra Dowler of Franklin, Indiana; his 3 grandchildren, Andrew (Christina) Jensen, Casey (Marcus) Clindaniel and Jennifer Dowler; his 3 great grandchildren, Jacob, Matilda and Jude Jensen and his siblings; Norma Grond of Ohio, Keith (Connie) Jensen of Wisconsin and Shirley Ohse of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Merle, Glen and Lawrence Jensen and his sister, Ruth Williams.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Branch County Commission on Aging.

www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019
