Harold "Hal" W. Jensen II, 59, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home. An outdoor gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2-5:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Hal was born December 9, 1960 in Coldwater, MI to Harold & Mary (Parker) Jensen. He married Amy Cox on July 26, 1980 in Coldwater, MI.
Hal had worked at Voltek, Albright Swine Farms and most recently drove truck for CHS Warehouse. Hal was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed bowling and loved working on the family farm where they raised beef cattle. Most of all, Hal enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Hal is survived by his wife Amy, his son Andrew & Christina Jensen of Jonesville, his mother Mary Jensen of Quincy, his sisters Rebecca Jensen of Huntertown, IN, Sandra Dowler of Franklin IN, his grandchildren Jacob, Matilda and Jude Jensen and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Harold in November, 2019.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Fair. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 5, 2020.