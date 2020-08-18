Helen G. Porter, age 71 of Lapeer and formerly of Quincy died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. She was born in Ontonagon, Michigan on Aug. 7, 1949 the daughter of Gerald and Hattie (Davis) Findley. She graduated from Coldwater High School and was a long-time employee at the Coldwater Regional Corrections Center and the Secretary of State's office. Helen was a member of local Softball and bowling leagues. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, sewing, gardening, and caring for her birds. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by four children, Rex Allen Otis, Jr. of Quincy, Christopher Paul Otis of Coldwater, Teresa Broad of Battle Creek, and Kelly (David) Satkowski of Lapeer; sixteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry (Norma) Findley and Wellington Roy Findley both of Coldwater; two sisters, Brenda Carol (Edward) Schneider of Auburn, IN and Barbara Sue Barnett of Mendon; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her former spouse, Phillip Porter.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 pm Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon where COVID-19 precautions will be observed. A graveside service will be held in Mendon Cemetery at 3 pm Thursday with Rev. David Grimm officiating. It is suggested that memorial donations be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com