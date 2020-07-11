Helen Marie Bonham, 61 of Coldwater, passed away peacefully at her home July 7, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones.



Marie was born on September 1, 1958. to Pete and Margaret West in Detroit. She spent the majority of her life in the Branch County, Coldwater area.



You may remember Marie from West Airport Inn, in Coldwater, a family owned business. She also spent 20 plus years as the manager of Rite Aid pharmacy in Coldwater Mich.



At a mere 5' tall Marie was the absolute towering pillar of her family. Her gift of helping anyone through anything, friend or family, was her absolute trademark. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her son (Kelly) Mullins & Amber Burch of Coldwater, daughter (Sarah) Mullins & Pat Marunde of Sherwood. Also surviving are sister's Faye Mcdonald of Ocala Florida. (Teresa) Joe Roussey of Bronson, (Melinda) David Dean of Coldwater, brother Pete West of Ocala Florida, brother (Scott) Rene West of Ocala Florida, and mother (Margaret) Gus Wright of Ocala Florida. Grand children Nick and Abby Marunde, Jonathan and Kylee Burch and good friend and partner, Sam Bonham. Marie enjoyed spending time and loving life with her grandchildren and family more than anything.



She was proceeded in death by her father, Pete West, and brother Robert West.



A memorial service for Marie and her brother Bob will be held on July 18 with a service at 1:00 p.m. with dinner immediately following at 511 Marshall Road, Coldwater (AYSO Soccer Complex).

