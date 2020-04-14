Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Sechler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Sechler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Sechler Obituary
Henry "Hank" Sechler, 64, of Coldwater is now resting peacefully. He passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Girard Township and a memorial cookout will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

Hank was a hardworking, stubborn, fun-loving man. He was never afraid to fight for what he wanted in life. He was a family man, always wanting to know what was going on, and always wanting to be a part of every moment he could. His hugs could melt away any worry, and he would hold on for as long as you needed.

Hank worked at Shaw Shoe Factory and many body shops. He later owned "Hank's Body Shop." He had a love his entire life for auto racing, which he passed onto his son. Hank was his son's biggest fan. He also loved to call his family and anyone else who would listen. He will be remembered as a wonderful dad, husband, grandpa and friend.

Survivors include Hank's wife, Sarah (Myers) Sechler, whom he married on October 19, 1979; his son and best friend, Dan (Danielle Cook) Sechler; his daughter, Jessica (Mark) Hall; a sister, Tina (Chris) Wilhelm; his grandchildren, Dilan Sechler, Brooklynn Hall and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sechler and Lucille (Craun) Wilbur; a sister, Sandra Swift; and a grandson, Layne Hall.

Memorial donations are suggested to the family, in care of Sarah Sechler, for the grandchildren.

Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -