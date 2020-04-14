|
Henry "Hank" Sechler, 64, of Coldwater is now resting peacefully. He passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Girard Township and a memorial cookout will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Hank was a hardworking, stubborn, fun-loving man. He was never afraid to fight for what he wanted in life. He was a family man, always wanting to know what was going on, and always wanting to be a part of every moment he could. His hugs could melt away any worry, and he would hold on for as long as you needed.
Hank worked at Shaw Shoe Factory and many body shops. He later owned "Hank's Body Shop." He had a love his entire life for auto racing, which he passed onto his son. Hank was his son's biggest fan. He also loved to call his family and anyone else who would listen. He will be remembered as a wonderful dad, husband, grandpa and friend.
Survivors include Hank's wife, Sarah (Myers) Sechler, whom he married on October 19, 1979; his son and best friend, Dan (Danielle Cook) Sechler; his daughter, Jessica (Mark) Hall; a sister, Tina (Chris) Wilhelm; his grandchildren, Dilan Sechler, Brooklynn Hall and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sechler and Lucille (Craun) Wilbur; a sister, Sandra Swift; and a grandson, Layne Hall.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family, in care of Sarah Sechler, for the grandchildren.
