Herbert "Herb" Thomas Beckhusen, 79, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Herb was born Nov. 22, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio, to Paul H. and Frieda (Huss) Beckhusen. Herb graduated from Jackson Liberty High School, Bascom, Ohio, in 1957.
Herb lived a very full life. After high school, he joined the United States Navy, proudly serving his country from 1959 to 1965. Concluding his service aboard the USS Francis Marion.
On May 27, 1967, Herb married the love of his life Shirley Ann Freeman of Coldwater (Kinderhook). Together they raised four sons and two daughters, which eventually grew into Herb becoming "Papa" to eighteen grandchildren he absolutely adored.
Herb loved to drive. For most of his career, he was a semi driver and driving instructor, retiring in 2003. Prior to that, he operated Freeman's Service Station in Kinderhook, Mich.
Herb's passion for volunteering and giving back included serving as an adult leader for Boy Scout Troop 469 based at Lakeland Elementary School, being an original member of the Lakeland Volunteer Fire Department and serving on the Kinderhook Township Zoning Board.
Herb treasured working in his wood shop with many of his beautiful projects resting in his family's homes today. After retirement, he and Shirley loved traveling in their motorhome (Herb did all the driving) wherever it would take them.
One of his favorite trips was a trip out West with Shirley and two of their closest friends. The other was always their annual trip to Yogi Bear campground with all their grandkids.
Herb never knew a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone who looked his way.
His sense of humor and one-liners were contagious and will surely be reminisced in stories about him for years to come. However, Herb's proudest accomplishment and biggest joy were his children and their families. His face would light up with pride whenever they were mentioned.
He loved them unconditionally and his role of husband, dad and Papa will be greatly missed.
Herb is survived by Shirley, his wife of 52 years; their children, Paul (Julie) Beckhusen, Eric (Dawn) Beckhusen, Neil (Erin) Beckhusen, Robin (Deric) Reichhart, Larry (Deb) Smith and Dawn Losinski; his grandchildren who always brought a smile to his face: Paul's children – Jacob, Morgan and Maddie Beckhusen; Eric's children – Luke, Brady and Damon Beckhusen; Neil's children – Joshua, Jena and Emma Beckhusen and Jesse (Olivia) Johnson; Robin's children – Miles Scott, Aimee (Nathan) Miller, Katie (Matt) Lamb and Kira Reichhart; Larry's children – Connor and Cara Smith; Dawn's children – Corey (Liz) Losinski and Alicia (Ben) Himebaugh. His family didn't end there, Herb also had 12 great-grandchildren.
The family is being cared for by Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana where a private family service will take place Thursday, May 2nd.
A visitation to celebrate Herb's life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the Dearth Center in Coldwater, Mich.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Coldwater High School Athletic Department – Beckhusen Memorial.
Funds will be utilized for a special project.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019