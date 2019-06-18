|
|
Homer Duane Stephenson, 86, of Coldwater, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 1 until 3 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m., with Pastor Dave Pierce officiating.
Interment will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Girard Township.
Homer was born on November 12, 1932 to Homer and Daisy L. (Raymond) Stephenson in Brown City. He married Dorothy D. Simons on August 4, 1951 in Angola, Indiana.
Homer began his employment career at The Old Homer Foundry, then at Midwest Foundry, Gambles and Federal Mogul.
He retired from Coldwater Recreation Bowling Alley as a maintenance man after 25 years.
He enjoyed walking, bicycling, going to Dutch Uncle for coffee with friends, having Saturday breakfast with family and watching sports.
Homer loved taking his granddaughter Samantha to the park.
Homer is survived by his wife of 67 years Dorothy; his son, Jerry Stephenson of Coldwater; his granddaughter, Samantha Stephenson of Coldwater and his sisters; Doris Coffman of Coldwater, Twyla Mock of Coldwater and Barbara Harvey of Coldwater.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Charles Stephenson, his sisters, Lorraine Urban and Norma Gaglio, his brother, Max Stephenson, his sister in law, Thelma Stephenson, his brother in laws, Robert Harvey, John Urban, Sam Gaglio, Jim Mock and Claude Coffman.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
www.ductherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 18, 2019