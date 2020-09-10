Howard Stephen Parsons, 68, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.



Born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Howard was the son of the late William and Eloise Parsons. Howard attended Parkersburg Catholic High School and went on to graduate from the University of Notre Dame with his bachelor's degree in finance. He had a long career working for HC Starck in Coldwater, Michigan for 46 years prior to his retirement in 2018.



Howard was an avid fan of Notre Dame Football and he loved tailgating, attending their games and when he could not be there, watching them on television. He enjoyed being outdoors, working with his hands; and he loved family vacations at the beach. Howard had a true passion for helping others in need. While living in Coldwater, he was instrumental in the building of the local Kid's Kingdom and helped to bring the new Christmas decorations to the Four Corners in town. He also helped with the building of the Naomi Davis Shelterhouse.



He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo church and the Coldwater Township Sunrise Rotary from which he received the Book of Golden Deeds Award.



Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Anne Parsons; children, Liane (Daniel) Ambrose, Cara (Cody Pifer) Parsons, Stephen Parsons; grandchildren, Chloe and Connor Ambrose, and a baby granddaughter on the way; siblings, Bernadine (Rick) Yarnell, and William (Linda) Parsons, Jr., and sister-in-law, Linda Cyran as well as many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. Howard is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Parsons; mother in law, Jane Dettwiller; his brother-in-law Frank Cyran and his beloved dogs Cooper and Maverick.



Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Fort Wayne, Indiana

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store