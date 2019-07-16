Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
675 Clarendon Rd.
Quincy, MI
Irene (Delagrange) Steury Obituary
Funeral services for Irene (Delagrange) Steury have been set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 675 Clarendon Rd., Quincy, MI.
Friends may visit at her residence on Sunday and Monday. Burial will be at Old Order Amish Cemetery in Butler Township. The family requests no flowers. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Mrs. Steury passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her residence following a long struggle with heart disease.
She was born August 5, 1931 in Grabill, IN to Henry and Catherine Delagrange. She married LaVern Steury on May 15, 1955 in Grabill. He preceded her in death on March 31, 1992. She was also preceded in death by three infant greatgranddaughter, six sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include 11 children, Lester (Clara) Steury, Mary (James) Steury, Margaret (Vernon) Schmucker, LaVern (Martha) Steury, Catherine (Steve) Steury, Irene (Jake) Steury, Jonas (Alma) Steury, Rebecca (Joseph) Schwartz, John (Irene) Steury, Barbara (Amos) Schwartz and Joseph (Susan) Steury; 59 grandchildren, 94 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; and one brother, Amos Delagrange of Venice, Florida.
Published in The Daily Reporter on July 16, 2019
