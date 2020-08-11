Ivan O. Nichols, 86, formerly of Coldwater, passed away on August 5 at his home in Traverse City after a lengthy illness.
Ivan was born in Three Rivers, MI to Owen and Alvena Nichols on April 22, 1934, his own father's birthday. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1952 and began working at Continental Can Company (later Crown Cork and Seal). He married Colleen Sunday on March 28, 1954 in Sturgis, MI. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary together earlier this year.
He served in the Navy on an aircraft carrier in 1956 and 1957 and then in the naval reserves until 1961. His entire career was spent at Continental Can Company, first in Three Rivers then in St. Joseph where he lived for more than thirty years. His contract gave him a thirteen week vacation every five years, a benefit he put to good use by taking his family on two month-long van trips, and by bicycling around the entire lower peninsula with Colleen and friends, Al and Emily Wetter, to celebrate turning 50.
Following retirement in 1993, Ivan and Colleen moved to Colon, MI and began to travel the lower 48 extensively when not enjoying their home on Palmer Lake. By 2000, he and Colleen began to spend winters in Sebring, Florida where they made friends with other snowbirds. Ivan loved sailing, home improvement projects and old westerns. Most important to him was his faith; he was an active member of his church in whatever community he lived even if only part-time.
Ivan is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, his daughter Linda Cline (Dan) of Traverse City, his son Douglas of New Orleans, LA, his sisters, Violet Baldwin (Gene) and Dorothy Kauffman, both of Sturgis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Ivan's wishes, cremation has taken place. A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to a church or charity of the donor's choice
.
Ivan's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Munson Hospice as well as to the private caregivers who assisted him and the family in his final days.