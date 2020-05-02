Home

Jackie DeLine Obituary
Jackie DeLine, 93, of DeWitt, formerly of Quincy, passed away on April 30, 2020 due to failing health and respiratory difficulties.

Jackie grew up in Detroit, the daughter of Arthur Frost and Thelma (Thurlby) Frost. The family also spent time in Hudson, MI where Jackie met her husband, Ralph. Ralph and Jackie eventually relocated to Allen, MI where they built DeLion's Den and operated it until the late sixties. The family moved to Quincy, MI in 1966. Jackie began her career with the State of Michigan and was actively engaged in the community for the local public library, as an election poll worker and as a member of the Quincy Union Church Women's Fellowship and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by husband, Ralph, and daughter, Judy.

Surviving are her daughters, Lori (Ken) DeLine-Hatfield of DeWitt and Jayne DeLine of Farwell, and sons, Jim DeLine of Lansing and Jack DeLine of Tucker, GA. She will be missed by her many friends, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A small memorial service will be held at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Mike Budd officiating. Interment will take place in Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Quincy Public Library, 11 N. Main St. Quincy, MI 49082 or to the public library of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.

For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 2, 2020
