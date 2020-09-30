James A. "Jim" Frick, 75, of Coldwater, Michigan passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home from a long term illness surrounded by his family. He was born May 20, 1945 in Coldwater, MI to Floyd and Doris (Funk) Frick.
James resided most of his life in Coldwater, Michigan. He attended Litchfield High School and graduated in 1963. James worked at Battle Creek Beer in Battle Creek for many years and then worked at Wal-Mart Distribution Center in Coldwater until his retirement around 2007. He enjoyed playing golf, watching the Michigan Wolverines and Chicago Cubs games, going to the Harness Horses races and spending time with his many friends. James was most appreciated with the time spent with his family, especially following his son and daughter's sports careers throughout their high school and college years and spending much time as possible with his grandchildren and also following their sports careers through high school that he so dearly loved.
He is survived by his one son, Troy (Roxanne Maze) Frick of Grass Lake, Michigan; one daughter, Kami (Dean) Gilbert of Quincy, Michigan; grandchildren, Ryan (Erin) Frick, Philip Fast, Abby Frick, Shelby Gilbert, Lacy and Dom Goderis; two great-granddaughters, Elsa and Gracelyn; one brother, Kenneth (Dorothy) Frick of Quincy; one sister, Sandy (David) King of Litchfield; one aunt, Lucy Funk of Auburn, Indiana; girlfriend, Patti Metcalf of Coldwater; Christopher Metcalf of Coldwater and several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Maggie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for James A. "Jim" Frick will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Terry Conklin officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. Face coverings will be required for indoor gatherings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Promedica Coldwater Hospice.
