James A. "Jim" Weber, age 80, of Quincy, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 13, 1938 in Algansee Township to James R. and Lelah I. (Wilkinson) Weber. Jim married Alice Voglewede on September 26, 1964 and she survives.
Jim was a graduate of Quincy High School and went on to attend Kellogg Community College. He spent most of his working career employed as a truck driver for Anchor Motor Freight in Pontiac. He also briefly worked for ATL Truck Lines in Coldwater. Jim was also the former Mayor of Quincy during the 90's.
Surviving besides his wife, Alice, are four children, Nan (Mike) Shonk of Marysville, OH, Jim (Sally) Weber of Parma, Val (Steve) Medendorp of Quincy and Melissa (Alan) Wilder of Quincy; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Kristen) Burdette, Tylar Robison, Bliss Baker, Owen (Molly) Weber, Lelah Weber, Talyor Medendorp, Hope Medendorp and Andrew Wilder; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Gayle Wilson.
A memorial mass for James Weber will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bronson with Father Daniel Hyman as celebrant. The family will welcome friends at a memorial luncheon at the church immediately following mass. Private family interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019