James D. Warner, 31, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Coldwater, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home.
A celebration of life will be held for James Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3:00PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home.
James was born December 27, 1988 in Coldwater, MI to Charles James and Holly (Shettler) Warner. After high school, James attended KVCC and became a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Fraternity. He relocated to Denver, Colorado where he developed a love of nature and hiking and became very devoted to health and fitness. James later moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa to live with his father. He discovered his love for the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and has been focused on training in the sport for the past five years, currently at the blue belt level. James was known for being the life of the party with a great sense of humor. He had a passion for helping people and was instrumental in spreading mental health awareness after the loss of his best friend.
James is survived by his mother, Holly (Keith Avra) Warner of Quincy, his father, Jim (Kathy) Warner of Cedar Rapids, IA, his siblings Jennifer (Al) Alexander of Battle Creek, Jerrod (Kim) Warner of Portage, Kelle (Joe) Hinspeter of Homer, Janelle (Tom Manning) Warner of Coldwater and his twin brother, Jeff Warner, Chief Petty Officer in the Navy stationed at Millington, TN; his grandparents Mary Ann Ritter of Bronson, Rose Shettler of Coldwater and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald Shettler, Harold Ritter, and his best friend Robb Snyder.
Memorials may be directed to the family to help with expenses. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020