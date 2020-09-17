James Lyle Norman, 75, of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home. A memorial service for Jim will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Northview Christian Church in Coldwater with Pastor Jeff Bream officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service that morning at the church.



Jim was born October 10, 1944 to Donald and Nora (Addington) Norman in Newberry, MI. On July 17, 1970 he married Paula Campbell and she survives. He had led a diverse career ranging from a master contractor and owning his own business, Norman Electric for fourteen years to working for the State of Michigan for thirty-seven and a half years, the Fort Custer State Home for eight and half years, twelve years at Kalamazoo State Hospital, and another twelve and a half years as the electrician at the Branch County Correctional Facility. James was a member of the Northview Christian Church; he served as the Region VII Director of the Michigan State Employee Association Union since 1985, also the Delegate to the General Assembly since 1979, and Chapter President, Director at Large, and Alternate Regional Director for numerous committees. Though James always kept busy, he found time to enjoy life as well. He was a fan of football, liked to fish, and had a sense of humor that will be dearly missed.



In addition to his wife Paula, James is survived by his children Darlene Norman of AZ, Jodi (Mark) Cross of TX, Parri Norman of Battle Creek; his sister Donella Norman of Battle Creek; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; and his loving nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two children Dawn Norman and James L. Norman II.



Memorials are suggested to Northview Christian Church.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

