James "Jimmy" Michael Fry, 61, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
He was born Aug. 15, 1958, in Coldwater, to James and Delphine (Michael) Fry. Jimmy married Vickie (Byrd) on Oct. 3, 1987, and she survives.
Jimmy graduated from Quincy High School in 1976. He was employed at Acorn Products in Quincy for 20 years. Jimmy was a member of Masonic Lodge in Coldwater, Moose Lodge in Fremont, Ind., and Sunrise Rotary in Coldwater for 20 years. In his earlier years, Jimmy enjoyed playing softball. Being an involved and loving father and grandfather, he coached his kids' baseball teams and enjoyed taking boat rides with the grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Vickie, he is survived by a daughter, Bailey (Andrew) Craig of Quincy; two sons, Nicholas (Katie) Rogers of Quincy and Taylor Fry of Coldwater; two sisters, Nancy Hutchins of Coldwater and Margaret Radebaugh of Allen; and five grandchildren ,with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Becky.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.