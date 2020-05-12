|
James M. Sperbeck, 79, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 4 – 7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Social distancing will be enforced and face masks will be required. A private family service will be held on Wednesday May 13, 2020 with interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. A live stream of the service will be available on at www.dutcherfh.com at 11:00 AM.
James was born December 27, 1940 in Coldwater, MI to Walter & Ina (Mitchell) Sperbeck. He married Beverly J. Dengler on August 15, 1964 in Bronson, MI.
Mr. Sperbeck was a builder for Floyd Eby in earlier years. He then became a tool and die maker, working many years for Theodore Bargeman and then Sturgis Tool & Die until his retirement.
Jim was a member of the Coldwater First Baptist Church where he was active in the men's group and helped with lawn maintenance. He enjoyed league bowling and was an avid outdoorsman. Jim spent much of his time camping, hunting, fishing, bird watching and mushroom hunting but what he loved most was time with his family, especially his grandson Brayden.
Jim is survived by his wife Bev, his daughter and son-in-law Dawn and Steve McManamey of Coldwater, his grandson Brayden (Kelsey Morgan) Vond of Marquette, niece and nephew Pam Shearman of Wauseon, OH and Tom (Missy) Sperbeck of Coldwater. He was preceded in death by both parents and his brother David Sperbeck.
Memorials may be directed to the family. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 12, 2020