James O. "Jim" Pope, 78, of Union City, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.?

A graveside service celebrating the life of James will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Sherwood Cemetery in Sherwood. Visitation will take place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.

