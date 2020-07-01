James O. Pope
James O. "Jim" Pope, 78, of Union City, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.?
A graveside service celebrating the life of James will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Sherwood Cemetery in Sherwood. Visitation will take place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Jul. 1, 2020.
