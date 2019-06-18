|
James "Jim" Patrick Eley, 78, of Coldwater, formerly of Bronson, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson with Pastor Jim Erwin officiating. Interment will follow at Bronson Cemetery. Jim was born on March 17, 1941 to James Clifton and Louise (Roper) Eley in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Sylvania- Burnham High School-Toledo, Ohio in 1959. He earned his Eagle Scout Award in 1957 and was a member of Toledo Area Council BSA Rifle Team Ohio and Michigan Jr. Champions. He earned his instructors certificate with the M2 Rifle. He worked for the Toledo Area Council BSA Summer Camp Miakonda from 19571961 teaching nature studies. Jim enrolled into the University of Toledo and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1967 and his Doctor of Jurisprudence in December 1972 from their College of Law. He married Deloris "Dee" Mueller on August 18, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio. Jim worked early on in Administration for Toledo Hospital from 1970 -1974, responsible for supervision and personnel duties plus emergency room budgets. He moved to Coldwater in 1974 and joined the law Office of Richard F. Baker- Public Defender and General Practice. They purchased an office building in Bronson 1975 as Baker & Eley Attorneys at Law General Partnership, he then became sole practitioner in 1979. He served as Bronson City Attorney from 1976-2011 and Village of Quincy Attorney from 1980-1985. Jim officially retired in 2016. Jim was admitted to the State Bar of Michigan in 1973 on Real Property, Probate and Trust Law and Family Law Sections. He was a member of the United States District Courts Western District of Michigan, American Bar Association- Section of General Practice, Branch County Bar Association, Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity, National Association of Eagle Scouts, Bethel Gilead Community Church and was an Advisor for high school "Youth in Government" program. Jim was Past President of Bronson Rotary 1984-1985 and was Past Institutional Representative for Rotary Scout Program. He received the Rotarian Paul Harris Fellow Award. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Dee; his sons, Eric R. (Anita Young) Eley of Quincy and Brian (Hillary) Eley of Bronson, his grandchildren; Nicole (Kevin) Kapp, Colin (Tasha) Eley, Spencer Eley, Graham Eley and Helena Jo Eley, his great grandchildren; Payton and Liam and his sister; Virginia L. Linden of Toledo, Ohio. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethel Gilead Community Church or the local Eagle Scouts.
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 18, 2019