1/
James R. Paull Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Paull Jr., 65, passed away unexpectedly September 26, 2020, at his home in Goodman, Mo.
He was born March 2, 1955, in Coldwater, to James and Marjory Paull and was a 1973 graduate of Coldwater High School.
He was preceded in death by his brother Stephen, father James Sr. and mother Marjory. Jim will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 41 years, Vicki, two daughters Amber Novak and Erica (Stephen) Steinfurth, and six grandchildren. He also is survived by his sisters Martha Paull (Austin, Texas), Melinda Kopec (Lowell, Mich.) and Marilyn Vice (Gilbert, Ariz.).
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service was held Oct. 3, 2020. Jim will be remembered for his service to his church, his faith and his wonderful sense of humor.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved