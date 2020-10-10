James Robert Paull Jr., 65, passed away unexpectedly September 26, 2020, at his home in Goodman, Mo.

He was born March 2, 1955, in Coldwater, to James and Marjory Paull and was a 1973 graduate of Coldwater High School.

He was preceded in death by his brother Stephen, father James Sr. and mother Marjory. Jim will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 41 years, Vicki, two daughters Amber Novak and Erica (Stephen) Steinfurth, and six grandchildren. He also is survived by his sisters Martha Paull (Austin, Texas), Melinda Kopec (Lowell, Mich.) and Marilyn Vice (Gilbert, Ariz.).

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service was held Oct. 3, 2020. Jim will be remembered for his service to his church, his faith and his wonderful sense of humor.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store