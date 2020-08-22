1/1
James Spurlock
1932 - 2020
James "Jim" Spurlock, 88, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
He was born Feb. 26, 1932, in London, Ky., to James and Maude (Sizemore) Spurlock. He married Elinor Price and she survives.
Jim graduated from Camden-Frontier High School and studied business at Tri-State University. He owned and operated Spurlock Real Estate & Insurance Agency for over 40 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Litchfield and also attended Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy. He lived for his family and enjoyed spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved fishing and golfing with his wife of 65 years, Elinor. He served his country in the National Guard from 1954 to 1958.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Joel) Husk of Lake Orion, Vicky (Tim) Strang of Adrian and Jamie Spurlock of Quincy; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Glen (Mary) Spurlock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Evelyn Anderson.
Visitation for James Spurlock will be held 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy, with a graveside service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Pastors Brent Stille and Frank Snyder will officiate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church of Litchfield or Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
