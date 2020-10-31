1/1
James W. Almond
1939 - 2020
James Wayne "Jim" Almond, 80, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, while under Hospice care.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Lockwood Community Church, with Pastor Shayne Looper officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the church. The family is requiring that everyone wears a mask for both the visitation and funeral. The family is cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
James was born December 14, 1939, to Wayne and Alice (Ken Knight) Almond, in Coldwater. He married Kay Eslow on October 4, 1969, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Coldwater. She preceded him in death June 15, 2004. He was a hardworking man starting his career at Gambles as an executive assistant. Jim later worked at D and R Lumber in purchasing, Seaman's Office Supply in sales and finally at Wickes Lumber as an inventory manager where he retired.
Jim was an inspirational man of strong faith and tireless involvement in his community. He was known for his contagious smile, fun and boisterous laugh and a positive outlook that spread to anyone he met. Over the years, he volunteered as a Sunday school teacher and held various leadership positions on committees at the churches he attended including First Baptist Church, Snow Prairie Church and most recently Lockwood Community Church. Jim also volunteered for many years as a Boy Scouts leader, mentor at Beginnings Care for Life and at Branch Area Food Pantry. Jim's true joy in life was being around his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
James is survived by his children, Scott (Julie) Washburn of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Lori (Rich) Foster of Powell, Ohio; his brother Tom (Gloria) Almond of Largo, Fla.; his grandchildren Shanna (Wil) Anderson of Colon, Courtney Washburn of Burr Oak, Josh Washburn of Burr Oak, Andy and Megan Barchak of Fort Wayne, and Beau, Quinn and Tylar Foster of Powell; great-grandchildren Gabriel and Noah Washburn, and Liam Anderson and Krue Barchak; his loving companion, Nora Coler; his nieces Renee (Doug) Coon and Leigh (Tyler Goldsmith) Almond; and his nephews Tim (Janet) Eslow and Matt (Stephanie) Eslow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 34 years, Kay Almond; and his brother Richard "Dickie Ray" Almond.
Memorials may be directed to Beginnings Care for Life. www.dutcherfh.com


Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lockwood Community Church
NOV
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lockwood Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 30, 2020
Our thoughts. prayers and sympathy to Nora and Jim’s family, so sorry for your loss
Jim was a classmate and we were friends of his parents for many years, a wonderful family!
Floyd & Linda Worden
Classmate
