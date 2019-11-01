|
|
Janet Myrtle Hougen-Monroe, age 85 of Palm Harbor, Florida - formerly of Coldwater, Michigan, died July 1, 2019.
Jan was the only child of former Mayor of Clearwater, the Honorable H. Everett Hougen and Myrtle Park-Hougen both deceased. Born in Detroit, she graduated from Roosevelt High in Coldwater and Detroit's John Robert Powers Finishing School. Jan was a member of Coldwater's St. Mark's Episcopal Church Youth Guild, volunteering in the Nearly New Shop and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In the 1960's she relocated to Chesterton, Indiana becoming a member of the Jr. Woman's Club. Later moving to Clearwater, Florida. Jan was active in Clearwater's Jr. Woman's Club and a charter member of the Federated Woman's Club. She was President of the Newcomer's Club and volunteered with the Housing Authority assisting the homeless and needy. Jan was co-owner of Mace Custom Draperies with former husband Vincent J. Mace.
Their son Vincent J. Mace II drowned in 1974. Her husband of 28 years, Commander Edward Monroe USN, predeceased her in 2008. Stepsons William and King Monroe of Maryland and James of Germany survive. Her son Kevin Engle and daughter Susan Engle of California survive. They are children of Jan's first marriage to Thomas Engle deceased, formerly of Coldwater, Michigan. Coldwater's Engle clan descends from Quaker pioneers of Turkey Run, Indiana. Engle progenitor Robert (1682) was a pioneer of New Jersey. Jan's grandchildren are Jason Engle of Florida, Zebulon Engle, Jessica Engle, Rachel Engle-Carpenito, Ariel Sanders-Engle, Mark Petrakis, Dito Telez and Nicole Bell-Sanchez, all of California.
Cremation and niche arranged by Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens in Palm Harbor, Fl. Send memorial donations in Janet's name to Sunset Point Animal Hospital, 2572 Sunset Point Rd. Clearwater, Fl. 33765. Blessed Be Thy Slumber Janet.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 1, 2019