Janet M. Peterson, 74, of Mendon, passed away at Heartland Health Care Center on August 28, 2019.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 5, 1944, a daughter of Ted and Irene (Moore) Brown.
Janet went to Hillsdale Schools, graduating in 1962. After, she received her business degree from Augerbright Business College in Battle Creek. On December 8, 1978, she married Ronnie Peterson in Coldwater.
Janet worked in the human resource department for the State of Michigan for 15 years. She was very creative, crafty, and artistic, always doing puzzles, sewing projects and dolls, and writing poetry. She enjoyed volunteering at nursing homes and churches, and was an avid reader. Janet loved family gatherings and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving Janet are her husband Ronnie of Mendon, daughters Amy Mansfield of Battle Creek, Sara (Bob) Luck of Manistee, and Beth (Pat) Kelley of Centreville; son David (Wende) Hammond of Hillsdale; stepsons Scott Peterson, Tracy Peterson of Quincy, and Erin (Dena) Peterson of Quincy; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Ricky (Sue) Peterson of Quincy, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Catherine Lees, and son-in-law Jim Mansfield.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. No public services will take place at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Centreville. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 19, 2019