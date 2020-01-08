|
Janeth Marie Goodman, 79, of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home. She was born in Hillsdale on September 19, 1940 to Alby and Maude Thorp. On March 7, 1974 she married William Lee Goodman Sr. and he preceded her in death in 2015.
Janeth loved to make and repair dolls so much that she became a certified "Doll Doctor". She had a love for all kinds of animals. In her spare time Janeth enjoyed going to auctions and yard sales.
Janeth is survived by two daughters, Melisa Goodman of Quincy and Teresa Goodman-Walters of Homer; two sons, Stephen Thorp and William Goodman Jr. both of Coldwater; two sisters, Shirley Hill of Coldwater and Annice Gould of Battle Creek; eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; two sisters and two grandsons.
Funeral Services for Janeth Marie Goodman will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor David Holt officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home and again Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020