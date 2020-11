Janice A. Rigel, 83, of Sherwood, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home under hospice care, surrounded by her family.A public celebration of Janice's life will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Assembly of God Church in Union City. Pastor Pete Payne will officiate. Public visitation will be held for 2 hours before the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., also at the church on Tuesday. Janice will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later date.The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. www.lighthousefuneral.com