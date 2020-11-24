1/
Janice A Rigel
Janice A. Rigel, 83, of Sherwood, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home under hospice care, surrounded by her family.

A public celebration of Janice's life will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Assembly of God Church in Union City. Pastor Pete Payne will officiate. Public visitation will be held for 2 hours before the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., also at the church on Tuesday. Janice will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later date.

The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. www.lighthousefuneral.com

Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 24, 2020.
