Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend Janice Morrison successfully finished a life well-lived entering into heaven on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Masonville Place, at the age of 92.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. The funeral service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Girard United Methodist Church with Pastor Matt West officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Girard Township, where she will be laid next to her husband, Floyd (Junior).
Janice was born to Jay and Lena (Ogden) Tompkins on August 15, 1927 and graduated from Coldwater High School in 1942, where she was a cheerleader and where Janice first caught Floyd's eye. Their love turned into marriage on June 2, 1946 and moved into their life-long farmstead in Girard, where Floyd managed the family farm. They enjoyed a fruitful marriage for 65 years till Floyd passed in 2011.
They raised three beautiful girls Jill (Dennis) Dirschell of Coldwater, Judy (Dan) Mattison of St. Louis, MO, and Jackie (Kim) Foley of Coldwater. While being a supportive wife on the farm, Janice enjoyed her time selling Avon, oil painting, gardening, canning, cooking, singing in the quartet "The Bellaire's", singing in the church choir, and shopping trips with packed picnic lunches or 15 cent hamburgers from McDonald's. In her later years, she learned to play the organ.
Together Floyd and Janice enjoyed many shared activities including monthly Card Club and Country Couples, while taking time each Saturday night to go to the Marshall Moose to dance. They were actively involved with 4H Fair serving as a leader and superintendent of food exhibits, involvement in the MSU Extension, and the Republican Party. Floyd and Janice dedicated their life to their faith at Girard United Methodist Church and that legacy will live on through their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left behind to continue the family values are their children and spouses along with grandchildren Angela (Brandon) Neusbaum, Brandon (Courtney) Dirschell, Allison (Michael) Leathead, Shane (Sarah) Foley, Erica (Drew) Dunahue, and Emily Mattison. As much as Janice loved her children and grandchildren in the later years, it was her great-grandchildren who brought her joy including Cody and Drew Neusbaum, Colbie and Caden Leathead, Connor and Sutton Dunahue and Adelynn Mattison. Janice also leaves behind her dear sisters Delores Rawson, Teresa (Bob) Hutchins and Ted (Vian) Tompkins and sister-in-law, Jean Morrison and many nieces and nephews.
Those who went before her include her parents, her husband, Floyd and brother Terril Tompkins.
If you wish to honor the life of Janice Morrison, memorial contributions may be directed to Girard United Methodist Church or the Branch County Fairgrounds. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019