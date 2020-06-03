Janis C. Skudlarick
Janis Carolyn Skudlarick, 90, formerly of Girard Township, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Cambridge Senior Living in South Lyon, under the care of Heart to Heart Hospice.
A private funeral service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lighthouse of Tekonsha. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. While the service is private, it will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on the Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Facebook page. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.
