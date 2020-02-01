|
Jarvis "Jock" Nettleman, 97, of Coldwater, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Drew's Place.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral in Coldwater, with Pastor Mark Case of California Community Church officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Coldwater American Legion Post #52 and Army Active Duty personnel. Visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at East Gilead Cemetery.
Jarvis was born July 4, 1922, to Harvey and Addie (Harley) Nettleman in Gilead Township. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1940.
1942 was a busy year for Jock. He married the love of his life, Helen Curtis, on June 27, and shortly after entered the U.S. Army to proudly serve his country in World War II. Jock was awarded three Bronze Battle Stars. He was a hardworking man, spending 11 years as a coach and trainer before taking a position with the Coldwater State Home as a nurse attendant, retiring in 1982.
Jock was a man of many talents. He had a personality that drew people toward him. Jock's smile and positive outlook on life was unmistakable. He was extremely proud of this military background. Jock will be missed by all those he came in contact with over his 97 years.
Mr. Nettleman is survived by his sisters-in-law, Dorothy Nettleman of Angola, Ind., and Catherine Nettleman of Bronson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Helen Nettleman; his brothers Stanley, Donald, Melbourne and Therian "Paul" Nettleman; and his sister Ramona Joyce Morrison.
Memorials may be directed to .
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020