Jay Eli Casselman, 90, of Sherwood Township, passed away surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 under the care of Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.
A memorial service celebrating Jay's life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Crossroads Bible Church in Sherwood with Pastor Trent Hammond officiating. Visitation will take place just prior to the service from 11: 00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church. The family is being assisted by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019