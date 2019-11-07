Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crossroads Bible Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Crossroads Bible Church
Sherwood, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Casselman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Eli Casselman

Send Flowers
Jay Eli Casselman Obituary
Jay Eli Casselman, 90, of Sherwood Township, passed away surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 under the care of Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.

A memorial service celebrating Jay's life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Crossroads Bible Church in Sherwood with Pastor Trent Hammond officiating. Visitation will take place just prior to the service from 11: 00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church. The family is being assisted by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -