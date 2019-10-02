|
Jean "Jeannie" A. Denbrock, 86, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Masonville Place in Coldwater.
Visitation for Jeannie will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Center Cemetery in Olivet.
Jeannie was born on May 22, 1933 in Brookfield, Michigan to Ray and Lois (Hooper) Carpenter. She married Robert L. Denbrock on September 2, 1951 in Olivet , he preceded her in death on June 19, 2014. After graduating from Olivet High School she worked as a secretary for State Farm Insurance Company in Marshall. Jeannie then worked in Olivet as co-owner/ operator of Olivet Hardware for many years. She and her husband Bob moved to Coldwater in the 1960's and Jeannie finished her working career as a clerk for Taylor Stationer's in Coldwater.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Coldwater and the Coldwater Elks Lodge #1023. Jeannie enjoyed entertaining her family and friends. She would host card parties and do all the cooking and baking. She also enjoyed family vacations and wintering in Tucson, Arizona. Above all else, Jeannie will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family.
Jeannie is survived by her son; Stephen (Linda) Denbrock of New Orleans, Louisiana, her grandchildren; Grant Denbrock of Scottsdale, Arizona, Madison Denbrock of Boston, Massachusetts and Rachael Denbrock of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, her siblings; Dorothy Davis of Mason, Michigan and Charlene Masters of Rancho Mirage, California. In addition to her husband, Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother; Dennis Carpenter and her sister; Betty Hice.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the staff at Masonville Place in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019