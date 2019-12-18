Home

Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Coldwater, MI
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Coldwater, MI
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Jean M. Gilchrist


1927 - 2019
Jean M. Gilchrist Obituary
Jean M. Gilchrist, 92, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Maple Lawn.

A memorial service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at the First Baptist Church in Coldwater with Pastor David Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00AM at the church. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.

Jean was born July 1, 1927 in Sturgis, MI to Leonard & Grace (West) Sanders. She married Clark D. Gilchrist on October 18, 1945 in Ft. Wayne, IN. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2001.

Mrs. Gilchrist was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She had also worked for Theodore Bargeman and the State Home Credit Union. Jean enjoyed playing Monopoly, shopping and socializing with friends over coffee. She loved being a homemaker, cooking and baking, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She was a proud mother, raising her children and took great pride in helping to raise her grand and great grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her daughter Victoria (Malcolm) Marson of Coldwater, her daughter-in-law Cheryl Gilchrist of Coldwater, her grandchildren Tiffany (Dave) Watson, Jason (Kristal) Gilchrist, Nathan (Victoria) Gilchrist all of Coldwater, Joshua (Lindsey) Marson of Bowling Green, KY, Jennifer (Dale) Marson-Reed of Alandale, her great grandchildren Zachary (Allie Smith) Watson, Payton Watson, Addison Gilchrist, Ava Gilchrist, Harper Marson, Fynn Gilchrist, Boone Reed, Elijah Marson and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Gilchrist, her sister Helen Tupper and her brothers Carl Sanders, Paul Sanders and John Sanders.

Memorials may be directed to Maple Lawn Memorial Fund in memory of Jean Gilchrist. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019
