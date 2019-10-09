|
|
|
Jean May Plettner, 87, of Coldwater, died Sept. 27, 2019 at the Quincy Cottage in Quincy, Mich. She was born March 22, 1932 in Coldwater to George and Laura Genevieve (Burns) VanBlarcom. Jean married LeRoy Plettner in 1999 and he survives.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the World Harvest Assembly Church on US-12 in Quincy. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019