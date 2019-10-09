Home

Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
World Harvest Assembly Church
US-12
Quincy, MI
View Map
Jean M. Plettner

Jean M. Plettner Obituary
Jean May Plettner, 87, of Coldwater, died Sept. 27, 2019 at the Quincy Cottage in Quincy, Mich. She was born March 22, 1932 in Coldwater to George and Laura Genevieve (Burns) VanBlarcom. Jean married LeRoy Plettner in 1999 and he survives.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the World Harvest Assembly Church on US-12 in Quincy. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019
