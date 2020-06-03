Jeanne Marie Pudak, 56, of Bronson, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at home.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha. A public memorial gathering will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Lighthouse of Tekonsha, 616 N. Main St., with the number of people allowed inside at one time limited in accordance with the established COVID-19 guidelines for public gatherings. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

