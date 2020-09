Jeanne (Gentry) Rumsey, 85, of Bronson, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her daughter's home in South Bend, IN.The funeral service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12 noon at the First Baptist Church in Bronson. Visitation will be held, prior to the service on Friday, beginning at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Bronson. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. www.dutcherfh.com