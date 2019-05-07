|
|
Jeffrey "Jeff" D. Gilchrist passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Coldwater.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Dave Pierce officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Jeffrey was born May 17, 1949, to Clark and Jean (Sanders) Gilchrist in Coldwater. Jeff graduated from Coldwater High School in 1967. He took some college courses but ultimately used his knowledge as a Licensed Builder and Carpenter for 30+ years. Jeff married the love of his life, Cheryl Hayward on July 22, 1972, in Coldwater.
Jeff was a man of strong faith and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church. He was a hardworking man who always put his family first. Jeff was an avid golfer. He will be remembered for being a good man, though quiet and reserved. Jeff's true joy in life was being around his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cheryl Gilchrist of Coldwater; his children Tiffany (Dave) Watson, Jason (Kristal) Gilchrist, and Nathan (Victoria) Gilchrist all of Coldwater; his sister Victoria (Malcolm) Marson of Coldwater; his grandchildren Zachary (Allie Smith) Watson, Payton Watson, Addison, Ava, and Fynn Gilchrist; his in-laws Lowell (Virginia) Hayward; several nieces & nephews; his golf guys; and his Labradors Murhpy& Darby. He was preceded in death by his father Clark.
Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 7, 2019