Jennifer King was born 09-17-1976 to Lewis and Laura (Wotta) King. She passed away 08-18-2020.



Jennifer graduated from Coldwater High School in 1992. She spent her junior year in Germany as an exchange student and volunteered with Youth for Understanding for many years after graduation.



Jennifer was employed at RSM in South Florida, a global accounting, consulting, and investment firm, starting as a marketing manager. She developed successful marketing and growth strategies supporting health care, SEC, financial institutions and private equity teams throughout the Southeast. Since 2018 Jen's role as national account relationship manager focused on the largest private equity client relationships. She was responsible for the development and execution of RSM's strategic account management program.



Jennifer had a caring, generous heart and contributed much to the welfare of others. She was active in PRIDE and STAR ENGS locally and nationally as well as many charities.



Jennifer is survived by her parents; Lewis King and Laura (Curtis) Odom, her sisters: Jill King, Melinda King and Sarah Odom, one niece Mackenzie King and many, many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Clarence and Leola King and Fabian and Mary Ellen Wotta.



Jennifer will be greatly missed by her large family and her many friends and coworkers. A memorial celebration will be held September 19 at Bronson Strike Zone. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 – 2:00 with a celebration of her life at 12:30.





