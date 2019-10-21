|
Jerome R. Medovich passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Somerton Center, Philadelphia, at the age of 86.
Born in Michigan, and a longtime resident of Milwaukee, Mr. Medovich has been a resident of Bucks County, Pa., for the past year and a half.
For many years Mr. Medovich was employed as a factory worker with Allis-Chalmers, manufacturing tractor parts and also worked as a manager for Bieck Management in Milwaukee.
He is a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with his fellow veterans at the Veterans Club in Milwaukee. He also enjoyed going to thrift stores.
Mr. Medovich is survived by his children, Clinton Medovich, Susan M. Pocino (Fernando) and Shellene O'Hara (Shin) and his grandchildren, Anthony, Kaz and T.J.
He also will be sadly missed by his sisters, Karen Dobson and Gloria Miravete and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his long-time companion, Doreen Kastner; also his parents, Rocco and Matilda; and sibling, Lucille, Dorothy, Edward "John," Antone and Joanne.
Interment will take place at 12:15 pm Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019,at Forest Home Cemetery, 2405 West Forest Home Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53215. Please use Lincoln Gate entrance.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 21, 2019